FARGO, N.D. — Boden Skunberg’s 30 points led North Dakota State over Denver 78-70. Skunberg also added seven rebounds for the Bison. Grant Nelson scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 13 points. The Pioneers were led by Tommy Bruner, who posted 18 points and five assists.

