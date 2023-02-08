Letang’s OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored 3:36 into overtime to cap a frantic rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1. The Avalanche controlled long stretches of regulation before Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust tied it with 3:38 remaining in the third period forced overtime. Casey DeSmith made 41 saves for the Penguins, single-handedly keeping his team in it for the first two periods as Colorado dominated. Nathan MacKinnon scored his 14th goal of the season for the Avalanche. Pavel Francouz stopped 36 shots but couldn’t get a handle on a shot that became Letang’s fifth goal of the season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.