COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Led by John Tonje’s 21 points, the Colorado State Rams defeated the Air Force Falcons 69-53. The Rams moved to 11-14 with the win and the Falcons dropped to 12-13.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.