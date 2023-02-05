Panthers hire Evero as new defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero to be their new defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old Evero was the Broncos defensive coordinator last season and was one of nine candidates to interview for the Panthers head coaching position before the job was given to Frank Reich. The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022 under Evero and were 14th in points allowed. Evero previously worked as the Broncos secondary coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator. He previously coached with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

