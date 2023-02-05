Jokic, 3 other starters out for Nuggets at Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for their game at Minnesota because of left hamstring tightness. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also rested injuries after playing in Saturday night’s 128-108 victory over Atlanta at home. Gordon has a left ankle sprain, Caldwell-Pope has a right ankle sprain and Murray is dealing with a left knee issue. Jokic, Murray, Gordon and Caldwell-Pope did not make the trip to Minnesota.

