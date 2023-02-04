Ovechkin, and Ovi Jr., take the ice at All-Star skills night

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When you’ve got the second-most goals in NHL history, you’re evidently permitted to bring a guest onto the ice for the All-Star Skills competition. That’s why there were two No. 8 Washington jerseys out there Friday night. Capitals star Alex Ovechkin took the ice with his Metropolitan Division teammates — and his oldest child, 4-year-old Sergei. Sergei, named for Ovechkin’s late brother, was wearing an Ovi Jr. jersey.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.