MISSOULA, Mont. — Aanen Moody scored 26 points and Montana held off Northern Colorado 69-67. Moody shot 10 for 17 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (11-12, 5-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 12 on 5-of-9 shooting. The Bears (7-15, 2-8) were led by Daylen Kountz with 18 points.

