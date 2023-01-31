Analysis: All-Star reserve voting will lead to some snubbing

Brace yourself. There’s going to be some angry people in the NBA on Thursday night. With good reason, too. The votes from the coaches are now in, and on Thursday, the NBA will reveal the 14 players, seven apiece from the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, who got picked to be reserves for the All-Star Game. Here’s the problem. There’s about 25 or so guys who have serious arguments for those 14 remaining All-Star spots. That’s going to lead to some hurt feelings.

