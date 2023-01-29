Eileen Gu takes a bad crash in practice, misses Winter X

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Olympic freestyle skiing champion Eileen Gu crashed during practice for the Winter X Games and said she suffered a bad ligament strain in her knee that forced her to miss the contest. Gu posted on social media that she “had a heavy crash” during practice Friday and that results of an MRI showed “a bad MCL sprain, ACL strain and bone bruise.” Gu who won twice in Canada last week and has not lost a halfpipe contest since early 2021. She watched Saturday night’s halfpipe action from the crowd. Zoe Atkin of Britain took the gold. Gu had also been expected to compete in slopestyle but will sit that one out, as well.

