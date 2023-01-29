KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Led by Shemarri Allen’s 23 points, the UMKC Kangaroos defeated the Denver Pioneers 70-60. The Kangaroos are now 10-13 on the season, while the Pioneers fell to 12-12.

