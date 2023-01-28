Winter X daredevils ride fine line between height, happiness
By PAT GRAHAM and EDDIE PELLS
AP Sports Writers
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — There’s a legion of freestyle skiers and snowboarders at the action park who refuse to subscribe to the “spin to win” theory. It’s the idea that maxing out flips and twists is the only way for them to score big with the judges. Olympic freestyle skier Alex Hall would rather do things his way. He is competing at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, this weekend. Australia snowboarder Scotty James shares Hall’s ethos, saying he’s not willing to put a triple cork trick above all else in the pursuit of victories.