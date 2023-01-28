Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has dominated a slalom for her 85th career victory to move within one of the World Cup record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s. Shiffrin can match the best mark of 86 wins in another slalom Sunday. Shiffrin had shared the women’s record of 82 wins with former teammate Lindsey Vonn until last week. The American posted the fastest times in both legs to beat Germany’s Lena Dürr of Germany by 0.60 seconds. Shiffrin said “I have to do my best turns to have a chance because these women are so strong.”

