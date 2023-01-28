Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half after being shut down by Denver’s defense in the first half. Jokic had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in the losing cause.

