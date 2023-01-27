Vatrano’s hat trick, big 3rd period help Ducks stun Avs 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 and snap the Avalanche’s six-game winning streak. John Gibson stopped 40 shots as the Ducks, in last place in the Pacific Division, finished a six-game trip 3-2-1. Mikko Rantanen scored twice, Samuel Girard added a goal and an assist and Cale Makar had an assist in his return from injury, but the Avs fell to fourth in the Central Division, a point behind Minnesota.

