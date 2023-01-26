Sharks trade forward Matt Nieto back to Avalanche

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade. Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto had eight goals and seven assists in 45 games for San Jose this season and is also a strong penalty killer. After beginning his career with the Sharks in the 2013-14 season, Nieto was claimed off waivers by Colorado in 2017. He had 34 goals and 47 assists in 251 games over three-plus seasons with the Avalanche.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.