Jokic won’t play for short-handed Nuggets at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic won’t play for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Milwaukee as he continues to recover from a tight left hamstring. This will be the third game in the last four that Jokic has missed. Jokic sat out two games before returning Tuesday and collecting 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 99-98 victory at New Orleans. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Jamal Murray (left knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons) also won’t play Wednesday.

