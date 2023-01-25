Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic capped a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance in his return from hamstring tightness with a go-ahead floater in the paint with 16.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets escaped with a 99-98 victory over the undermanned Pelicans. Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the Nuggets, who led nearly the entire game and by as many as 19 points before New Orleans stormed back to take its only lead of the second half at 98-97 with 36.9 seconds left. CJ McCollum scored 20 points for the Pelicans but missed all eight of his 3-point shots. His last miss came at the final horn. Jose Alvarado scored 17 points to help the Pelicans nearly come back from a 19-point deficit.

