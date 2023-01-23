Rolen could become just 18th third baseman in Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Rolen could become just the 18th third baseman elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, the fewest of any position. A seven-time All-Star who retired after the 2012 season, Rolen is one of the top contenders among 28 players in this year’s Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote that will be announced Tuesday night. The three leading contenders in this year’s vote are first baseman Todd Helton at 79.6%, Rolen at 79% and reliever Billy Wagner at 73.5%, according to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker.

