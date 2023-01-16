Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche. They followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday with another scoring spree. There were eight different Colorado players with at least a point. That included two assists each from Evan Rodrigues, Devon Toews and MacKinnon. Trailing 5-0 late in the second period, Andrew Copp scored for Detroit to spoil Pavel Francouz’s bid for a second straight shutout. Ben Chiarot and David Perron added goals in the third.

