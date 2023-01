SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Elina Ieva Vitola of host Latvia and Anna Berreiter of Germany each won a pair of medals on Sunday in World Cup luge races. Vitola helped Latvia win the team relay, and Berreiter won gold in the women’s singles race earlier in the day. The U.S. team didn’t finish the team relay and Ashley Farquharson got the top finish for the Americans with a 13th-place showing in a women’s singles race.

