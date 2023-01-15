Stevens lifts Colorado State over UNLV 82-81 in overtime

LAS VEGAS — Isaiah Stevens scored a season-high 33 points and sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 21 seconds of overtime to rally Colorado State to an 82-81 victory over UNLV. Stevens buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Rams (10-9, 2-4 Mountain West Conference) to tie the game at 70 and force overtime. Stevens also had eight rebounds and nine assists. Jalen Lake added 13 points and five assists. John Tonje scored 12. Patrick Cartier scored six of his 10 points in the extra period. EJ Harkless led the Rebels (12-5, 1-4) with a career-high 33 points and nine rebounds.

