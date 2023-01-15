Hall wins four-man bobsled gold, Humphries gets a bronze

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Britain’s Brad Hall got the second World Cup four-man bobsled win of his career, holding off three German sleds for the victory. Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. tied for bronze in the women’s bobsled race. German pilots Christoph Hafer and Johannes Lochner finished behind Hall. In the women’s race, Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide won just ahead of fellow Germans Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig. Humphries and Jasmine Jones tied for third with Germans Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker.

