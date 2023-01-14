Nuggets beat Clippers 115-103 for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-103 for their fifth straight win. The Nuggets gained sole possession of first in the Western Conference over the idle Memphis Grizzlies. Denver was without star Nikola Jokic, who missed the game because of right wrist management. The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard with 24 points. They didn’t have injured Paul George. It was Denver’s second win over the Clippers in a week, but this time it was much closer than the 31-point rout Denver staged at Ball Arena.

