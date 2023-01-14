Max Langenhan of Germany rallies to win World Cup luge race

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Max Langenhan of Germany pulled off a big comeback on Saturday to win a World Cup singles luge race. He rallied from 12th place after the first of two heats. Langenhan had the fastest time in the second heat and held off German teammate Felix Loch for the gold. Latvia’s Kristers Aparjods was third. Tucker West led the U.S. men with a ninth-place finish. In men’s doubles Germany’s Tobias Wendl won, with Latvia getting second and third. In women’s doubles, Italy’s Andrea Voetter and Marion Oberhofer got the win ahead of sleds from Latvia and Germany.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.