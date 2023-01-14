Kaillie Humphries of US wins 100th major bobsled medal

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. got a milestone medal Saturday, winning a World Cup women’s monobob race for the 100th top-three finish of her career in major international competition. Humphries has won 70 medals in two-woman races in her career. That includes 60 in World Cups, seven at the world championships and three at the Olympics. She’s won another 11 medals in monobob events, including an Olympic gold medal, 10 more on the North American Cup circuit and nine medals in team competitions.

