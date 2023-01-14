Formann scores 21, Colorado women beat No. 14 Arizona 72-65

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Aaronette Vonleh had 14 points and nine rebounds and Colorado beat No. 14 Arizona 72-65. Colorado has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents for the first time since beating No. 21 Wyoming and No. 20 Vanderbilt in the 2007-08 season. The Buffaloes have won their last six games overall and 11 straight at home. Formann sank a wide open 3-pointer off a nice assist from Kindyll Wetta to give Colorado a 65-63 lead with 1:37 left. After an Arizona miss, Quay Miller got her defender in the air and made a layup while being fouled and added the free throw to make it 68-63.

