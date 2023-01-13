USC holds off Colorado late, Trojans top Buffaloes 68-61
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson knocked down a clutch jumper with 1:35 left and added a pair of clutch free throws in the closing seconds and Kobe Johnson hit four straight from the line as Southern California held off Colorado, 68-61 in a Pac-12 Conference battle. As big as the win was for the Trojans, the debut of 7-foot-1 freshman Vince Iwuchukwu rivaled it for its good-news value. The former five-star recruit collapsed during an informal workout in July, suffering major heart failure. When he stood up from the bench and trotted toward the scorer’s table, the home crowd gave him a standing ovation.