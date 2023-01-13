High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is adding eight new arguments to its calendar. One of them is about a religious former postal employee who resigned when he was forced to work Sundays. the justices will consider what accommodations employers must make for religious employees. The case comes when religious plaintiffs have generally fared well at the court, which is dominated 6-3 by conservative justices. The court also is taking a case about reviving whistleblower lawsuits claiming that supermarket and pharmacy chains Supervalu Inc. and Safeway overcharged government health-care programs for prescription drugs by hundreds of millions of dollars. The cases are expected to be argued in April.

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN Associated Press

