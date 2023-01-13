Germany wins 4 of 6 medals in World Cup skeleton races
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Host Germany won four of six available medals on Friday in a pair of World Cup skeleton races, led by Tina Hermann’s second win of the season and 15th victory of her career. Hermann was dominant and won by more than a full second over German teammate Susanne Kreher. Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands was third. Kelly Curtis led the U.S. women by placing ninth. In the men’s race later Friday, Britain’s Matt Weston was the winner. Germany got second and third, with Christopher Grotheer and Axel Jungk taking those spots. Austan Florian led the U.S. men by finishing 11th.