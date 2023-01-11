Arizona State women forfeit games at No. 10 Utah, Colorado

The Arizona State women’s basketball team has forfeited games Friday at No. 10 Utah and Sunday at Colorado. The Sun Devils say they don’t have enough healthy players. Both games were forfeited under Pac-12 Conference rules. They are considered league victories for Utah and Colorado, but will not affect the teams’ overall records. Utah and Colorado now are 4-1 in the conference. Arizona State drops to 0-7 in the Pac-12.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.