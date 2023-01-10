Boston’s Trevor Story has elbow surgery, 2023 season at risk
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox infielder Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and appears likely to miss a significant portion of the 2023 season. Boston says Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament a day earlier. Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas. The internal brace procedure repairs an existing ulnar collateral ligament instead of a full reconstruction involved in Tommy John surgery. The less-invasive option has the potential to allow for quicker recovery. Still, that timeframe can be five to six months.