Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title. Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves. The Avalanche improved to 20-15-3. Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton to reach 20 goals and Stuart Skinner stopped 43 shots. The Oilers dropped to 21-17-3, losing for the sixth time in their last seven home games.

