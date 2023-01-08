da Silva scores 17, Colorado beats Oregon State 62-42

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Colorado cruise to a 62-42 win over Oregon State. Da Silva — who scored a career-high 30 in Colorado’s 68-41 win over Oregon — hit a 3-pointer, J’Vonne Hadley followed with a jumper and da Silva added a layup to make it 7-0, KJ Simpson hit two free throws to make it 16-6 with 11:37 left in the first half and Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way. The Beavers committed eight turnovers, made 8 of 29 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range, and did not attempt a free throw in the first half. They set season lows for points in a game and points in a half (18 in the first).

