Shiffrin still chasing Vonn’s record as her win streak ends

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup wins record will go on for at least another day. Shiffrin finished tied for sixth in a giant slalom on Saturday to end her winning streak at five races. Shiffrin remained at 81 career wins — one victory away from Vonn’s mark of 82 victories. Valerie Grenier of Canada won the race. Marta Bassino was second and Petra Vlhova completed the podium. Shiffrin can still match Vonn in another giant slalom scheduled for the same course on Sunday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.