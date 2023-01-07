Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany’s Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medaled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 35-point lead over Nolte in the season standings. In the two-man race, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich failed to medal for only the sixth time in his last 86 major international races. He was sixth, while Germany’s Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer got the win.

