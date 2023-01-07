Formann scores 20, Colorado hands No. 8 Utah 1st loss 77-67
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 20 points, Jaylyn Sherrod had 16 and Colorado beat No. 8 Utah 77-67 on Friday night, sending the Utes to their first loss of the season. Aaronette Vonleh added 15 points as the Buffaloes posted their first win over an AP top-10 team since knocking off No. 1 Stanford 77-72 in overtime on Jan. 17, 2021. The loss by the Utes (14-1, 3-1) leaves only three undefeated Division I women’s basketball teams. Utah was led by Jenna Johnson, who scored all 17 of her points in the second half. Leading scorer Alissa Pili finished with 14 points.