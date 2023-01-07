Eitberger, Latvia win luge golds; US gets silver in doubles

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Dajana Eitberger of Germany won the women’s luge World Cup race on Saturday, and host Latvia swept the gold medals in the men’s and women’s doubles races. Latvia’s Anda Upite and Sanija Ozolina won the women’s doubles race and fellow Latvians Martins Bots and Roberts Plume had the best time in both heats to win the men’s doubles race. USA Luge got its fifth World Cup luge medal of the season with the women’s doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby winning silver.

