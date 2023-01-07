Chargers’ Parham conflicted after what happened to Hamlin

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Donald Parham experienced his most satisfying moment of the season last Sunday when he caught first touchdown pass in nearly 14 months. One night later though, the Los Angeles Chargers tight end was feeling conflicted emotions when he saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin being loaded into an ambulance after suffering cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Parham knows all too well what it is like being taken off the field on a stretcher after a frightening incident. During the fourth quarter of a Dec. 16, 2021, game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the back of Parham’s head slammed into the ground in the back of the end zone when he was trying to catch a pass from Justin Herbert.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.