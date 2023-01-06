Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. The 26-year-old threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh’s minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton. Mears appeared in two October games for the Pirates and gave up no runs over two innings. Mears was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Dec. 18 and claimed by the Rangers five days later. He was designated for assignment by Texas on Dec. 27.

