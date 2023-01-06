Kimberley Bos of Netherlands gets 3rd career skeleton win
WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands got the third World Cup skeleton win of her career Friday. Just like the other two victories, it came at Winterberg, Germany. The Olympic bronze medalist overcame wet track conditions to hold off Canada’s Mirela Rahneva for the win. In the men’s race, Germany took gold and silver with World Cup leader Christopher Grotheer winning and teammate Axel Jungk taking second. Austin Florian was the top U.S. men’s finisher and Kelly Curtis was the top American in the women’s race.