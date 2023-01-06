Denver lacrosse coach Bill Tierney to retire after season

DENVER (AP) — Longtime college lacrosse coach Bill Tierney will retire from the University of Denver after the season and following a career that’s produced seven national titles.Heading into his final season, the 71-year-old Tierney has a 429-147 career record. Tierney soon will begin his final go-around at a program he helped put on the lacrosse map, and led to the 2015 title. He’s 157-54 over his 13 seasons in charge of the Pioneers. An iconic figure at Princeton, Tierney shocked the lacrosse world by relocating to Denver in the summer of 2009. He instantly helped raise the profile of the sport west of the Mississippi.

