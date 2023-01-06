Da Silva scores career-high 30, Colorado beats Oregon 68-41

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 30 points and short-handed Colorado rolled to a 68-41 victory over Oregon. Colorado (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12), coming off an 80-76 loss to struggling California, got its sixth win in seven games after holding Oregon to 26.9% shooting and just three assists. Da Silva had 15 points in each half and finished 11 of 17 from the floor. KJ Simpson, who averages a team-high 18.7 points per game, did not play due to illness. Quincy Guerrier scored 10 points for Oregon (8-7, 2-2), which missed its first 13 3-pointers before making one with 3:29 left.

