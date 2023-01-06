Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Avalanche 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each added a goal for the Canucks. They snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 17-18-3. Collin Delia stopped 29 shots for Vancouver. Elias Pettersson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had two assists. Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 39 saves. The defending champion Avalanche are 0-4-1 in their last five to fall to 19-15-3.

