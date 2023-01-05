Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC’s fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals game for 1 p.m. EST instead of 4:25 p.m. EST. A Bengals’ win would not only give them the AFC North title, but it would assure the Chargers the fifth seed and the Ravens sixth seed regardless of what happens in Denver. However, a Ravens’ victory would mean the Chargers would also have to beat the Broncos to secure the fifth seed. Both teams would finish 11-6, but Los Angeles would win the tiebreaker by having a better conference record.

