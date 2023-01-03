Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots as he settled in after giving up a goal to Nathan MacKinnon just 25 seconds into the game. Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche to make it 3-2 with just under 9 minutes remaining. The Avalanche couldn’t capitalize on a late power play or after pulling goaltender Alexandar Georgiev with around two minutes left.

