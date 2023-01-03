Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its fourth in a row against Denver. Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and Jamal Murray added 14 points after a scoreless first-half. Aaron Gordon missed his first 10 shots, but finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

