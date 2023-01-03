Biden renominates Garcetti, others as new Senate begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has begun the new Senate session by resubmitting 85 nominations that fell short last year. The most high-profile nominee is Eric Garcetti, the former Los Angeles mayor who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment. Biden wants Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India. Garcetti was originally nominated several months after Biden took office, but never received a vote of the full Senate. He has faced accusations of turning a blind eye to misconduct by a top aide in his mayor’s office. Garcetti has repeatedly denied being aware of any inappropriate behavior.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

