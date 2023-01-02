Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla returns to bench after eye injury

DENVER (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has returned to the bench after missing two games with an eye injury sustained in a pickup game. Mazzulla says he’s part of regular, late-afternoon games at Boston’s TD Garden and got hit in the face Tuesday before the Celtics faced Houston. He met the media a short time later with his eyes red and irritated, but ended up not coaching Boston’s victory against the Rockets. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with corneal abrasions in both eyes. Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire replaced him and went 2-0. Mazzulla returned to coach the Celtics against Denver in the opener of a four-game trip.

