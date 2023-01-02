Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game

DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston’s Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung on the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter in Denver. Soon after, that rim was leaning a bit to the left. Finally, after a long delay, a worker put the rim back up and it appeared it was level. The crowd roared as the teams ran through layup lines to get loose again in the middle of the fourth quarter. Soon play resumed and the Nuggets won 123-111.

