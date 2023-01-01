Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Despite a new coach calling the shots and other changes on the Denver sideline, the result Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs was very familiar. The Broncos committed too many mistakes, turned the ball over too many times and failed to stop the Chiefs when it mattered the most in a 27-24 loss. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg says he saw progress in the week after the Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett but acknowledged there is much more work to be done with one week left in another losing season in Denver.